Ukraine, US launching talks in Switzerland on ways to end war

Ukraine and the US are launching talks in Switzerland on ways to end the war, a Ukrainian negotiator said on Saturday, after Washington sent Kyiv a plan which accepts some of Moscow's demands.

US President Donald Trump gave Kyiv less than a week to approve the 28-point plan to end the nearly four-year war war, which would see Ukraine ceding territory, cutting its army, and pledging to never join NATO.

"In the coming days in Switzerland we are launching consultations between senior officials of Ukraine and the United States on the possible parameters of a future peace agreement," Rustem Umerov, who is on Ukraine's negotiating team, wrote on social media.