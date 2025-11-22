UN climate deal increases money to countries hit by climate change, but no explicit fossil fuel plan

BELEM: United Nations climate talks in Brazil reached a subdued agreement Saturday that pledged more funding for countries to adapt to extreme weather's wrath. But the catch-all agreement doesn't include explicit details to phase out fossil fuels or strengthen countries' inadequate emissions cutting plans, which dozens of nations demanded.

The Brazilian hosts of the conference said they'd eventually come up with a road map to get away from fossil fuels working with hard-line Colombia, but it won't have the same force as something approved at the United Nations conference called COP30. Colombia responded angrily to the deal after it was approved, citing the absence of wording on fossil fuels.

The deal, which was approved after negotiators blew past a Friday deadline to wrap up, was crafted after more than 12 hours of late night and early morning meetings in COP30 President André Corrêa do Lago's office.

Do Lago said the tough discussions started in Belem will continue under Brazil's leadership until the next annual conference "even if they are not reflected in this text we just approved." Do Lago has said a fossil fuel transition plan will be in a separate proposal issued later by his team.

Deal gets mix of lukewarm praise and complaints

Many gave the overall deal lukewarm praise as the best that could be achieved in trying times, while others complained about the package or the process that led to its approval.

"Given the circumstances of geopolitics today, we're actually quite pleased with the bounds of the package that came out," said Palau Ambassador Ilana Seid, who chaired the coalition of small island nations. "The alternative is that we don't get a decision and that would have been a worse alternative."