Zelenskyy says Ukraine faces a stark choice and risks losing American support over US peace plan

“Currently, the pressure on Ukraine is one of the hardest,” Zelenskyy said in the recorded speech. “Ukraine may now face a very difficult choice, either losing its dignity or the risk of losing a key partner.”

Speaking at a meeting of Russia’s National Security Council, Putin called the plan “a new version” and “a modernized plan” of what was discussed with the U.S. ahead of his Alaska summit with President Donald Trump in August, and said Moscow has received it. “I believe that it, too, could form the basis for a final peace settlement," he said.

But he said the "text has not been discussed with us in any substantive way, and I can guess why,” adding that Washington has so far been unable to gain Ukraine's consent. “Ukraine is against it. Apparently, Ukraine and its European allies are still under illusions and dream of inflicting a strategic defeat on Russia on the battlefield,” Putin said.

Trump says he wants Ukraine to respond within a week

Trump said Zelenskyy is going to have to come to terms with the U.S. proposal, and if he doesn't, “they should just keep fighting, I guess.”

Asked by reporters about Zelenskyy saying his country faces a difficult choice, Trump alluded to their tense meeting in February that led to a brief rupture in the U.S.-Ukraine relationship: “You remember right in the Oval Office not so long ago? I said you don’t have the cards.”

Trump in a radio interview earlier Friday said he wants an answer from Zelenskyy on his 28-point plan by Thursday, but said an extension is possible to finalize terms.

“I’ve had a lot of deadlines, but if things are working well, you tend to extend the deadlines,” Trump said in an interview on “The Brian Kilmeade Show” on Fox News Radio. “But Thursday is it — we think an appropriate time.”

While Zelenskyy has offered to negotiate with the U.S. and Russia, he signaled Ukraine has to confront the possibility of losing American support if it makes a stand.

He urged Ukrainians to “stop fighting” each other, in a possible reference to a major corruption scandal that has brought fierce criticism of the government, and said peace talks next week “will be very difficult.”