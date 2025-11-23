50 children kidnapped from Nigerian Catholic school escape captivity, 38 worshippers rescued

At least 50 of the more than 300 children snatched by gunmen from a Catholic school in Nigeria have escaped their captors, a Christian group said on Sunday, as the president announced the rescue of 38 worshippers seized in a separate attack last week.

Gunmen on Friday raided St Mary's co-education school in Niger state, taking 303 children and 12 teachers in one of the largest mass kidnappings in Nigeria.

The abduction came days after gunmen stormed a secondary school in neighbouring Kebbi state, abducting 25 girls on Monday.

On Tuesday gunmen raided a church in Kwara state in an attack that was recorded and broadcast online, and showed the service being interrupted by gunfire, worshippers fleeing and screaming being heard outside.

"We have received some good news as fifty pupils escaped and have reunited with their parents," said the Christian Association of Nigeria in a statement.

The number of boys and girls - aged between eight and 18 years - kidnapped from St Mary's is almost half of the school's student population of over 600.

The Nigerian goverment has not commented on the number of children taken from the school, but President Bola Tinubu said on X that "51 out of the missing students of the Catholic School...have been recovered".

In the same post, Tinubu said: "Thanks to the efforts of our security forces over the last few days, all the 38 worshippers abducted in Eruku, Kwara State have been rescued."

"I will not relent. Every Nigerian, in every state, has the right to safety -- and under my watch, we will secure this nation and protect our people," he said.

Mounting security fears in Africa's most populous nation have sparked a wave of school closures across some parts of the country.

Since Islamist militants kidnapped nearly 300 schoolgirls from Chibok town more than a decade ago, Nigeria has struggled with a spate of mass kidnappings, mostly carried out by criminal gangs looking for ransom payments.

Gunmen often attack remote boarding schools where they know a lack of security presence will make for soft targets. Most victims are released after negotiations.