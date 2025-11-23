Culture of life vs culture of death: Slovenia holds referendum on 'contested' assisted dying law

Slovenians began voting Sunday in a new referendum that shall decide if legislation legalising 'assisted dying' will be enforced or suspended.

Earlier, the Slovenian parliament had approved the law in July, permitting assisted dying following the 2024 referendum that supported it.

However, a new vote was called for after a civil group, backed by the Catholic Church and the conservative parliamentary Opposition, gathered over 46,000 signatures in favour of a repeat, exceeding the necessary 40,000 signatures.

Polls opened at 7:00 am (0600 GMT) and will close 12 hours later. Initial and partial results are expected later today. The law will come into force unless most of the participants, representing at least 20 per cent of the 1.7 million eligible voters, reject it.

Prime Minister Robert Golob, who voted in the poll, stressed that citizens to support the law "so that each of us can decide for ourselves how and with what dignity we will end our lives".