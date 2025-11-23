Israel launches airstrikes in Gaza, at least 24 killed as fragile ceasefire is tested

GAZA: At least 24 Palestinians have been killed in a spate of Israeli drone and missile attacks throughout northern and central Gaza, with dozens of others wounded, in the latest test of the ceasefire that began on October 10.

Health officials in Gaza reported at least 24 people killed and another 54 wounded, including children.

Saturday was one of the deadliest days since the US-brokered truce between Israel and Hamas came into effect on October 10, after two years of war.

The Israeli military said an "armed terrorist" had crossed the so-called Yellow Line within the Gaza Strip, behind which Israeli forces have withdrawn, and fired at Israeli soldiers.

In response to the incident in southern Gaza, which it said was on a route used for humanitarian aid deliveries in the territory, the Israeli military said it "began striking terror targets in the Gaza Strip".

Israel has previously carried out similar waves of strikes after reported attacks on its forces during the ceasefire. At least 33 Palestinians were killed over a 12-hour period Wednesday and Thursday, mostly women and children, health officials said.

According to the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza, as of Thursday, 312 Palestinians had been killed by Israeli fire since the truce took hold.