Stronger quake may hit Bangladesh, warn experts as 10 killed in 5.7 tremor

DHAKA: Experts have urged the Bangladesh government to take immediate action after an earthquake claimed at least 10 lives in the country, warning that a far stronger tremor may lie ahead and that failure to act now could result in greater losses.

A 5.7-magnitude earthquake struck on Friday morning, causing at least 10 deaths and significant damage to buildings, mostly in central parts of Bangladesh, including the capital Dhaka. Three mild-intensity tremors also rocked the country on Saturday.

According to a report published in The Daily Star newspaper on Sunday, Friday's quake "lays bare Dhaka’s fragility".

The Dhaka district administration has confirmed damage to at least 14 buildings, while Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk) put the figure at more than 50. Officials said the number was expected to rise as inspections continued.

“We are still working. Many more buildings will be identified,” the paper quoted Rajuk Chairman Md Riazul Islam as saying.

Rajuk, the agency responsible for monitoring compliance from planning to construction, has long faced criticism for inadequate oversight.

Professor Munaz Ahmed Noor, vice president of the Bangladesh Earthquake Society, said Rajuk “always wakes up after a major incident,” citing a chronic shortage of manpower.

He stressed strict adherence to the Bangladesh National Building Code, noting that past failures in enforcement had left many structures vulnerable. Noor said errors often occur not in design but during implementation, such as improper placement of reinforcement despite correct drawings.