Ukraine races against deadline: FM Sybiha calls Jaishankar amid diplomatic scramble

NEW DELHI: With Washington’s deadline fast approaching for Kyiv to accept US President Donald Trump’s contentious 28-point peace plan, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha reached out to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to brief him on the diplomatic efforts to end the nearly four-year conflict with Russia.

Trump has given Ukraine until November 27 to approve the proposal -- a plan that would require Kyiv to cede territory sought by Moscow, reduce its army, and commit to never joining NATO. Negotiators are set to meet in Switzerland in what is shaping up to be one of the most consequential rounds of talks since the conflict began.

Sybiha, posting on X, said: “I had a call with India’s External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar and informed him about the dynamics of peace efforts and upcoming talks. We exchanged assessments of the current developments.”

Jaishankar, talking about the phone conversation, said that he appreciated Sybiha’s briefing and reiterated India’s support for an early end to the conflict and the establishment of an enduring peace.