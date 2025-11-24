In Geneva, US and Ukraine officials report progress on ending Russia's war but offer few specifics

The 28-point blueprint drawn up by the U.S. to end the nearly four-year war has sparked alarm in Kyiv and European capitals. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said his country could face a stark choice between standing up for its sovereign rights and preserving the American support it needs.

The Ukrainian leader has vowed that his people “will always defend” their home.

The proposal acquiesces to many Russian demands that Zelenskyy has categorically rejected on dozens of occasions, including giving up large pieces of territory.

In a subsequent statement Sunday night, the White House said the Ukrainian delegation “affirmed that all of their principal concerns — security guarantees, long-term economic development, infrastructure protection, freedom of navigation, and political sovereignty — were thoroughly addressed during the meeting.”

It added that the Ukrainians “expressed appreciation for the structured approach taken to incorporate their feedback into each component of the emerging settlement framework.” The White House said changes made to the proposal now reflect “their national interests" and provide "credible and enforceable mechanisms to safeguard Ukraine’s security in both the near and long term.”

But language of such positive steps came only after concerns about the original, Trump-endorsed deal intensified. A bipartisan group of U.S. senators said Rubio told them Saturday that the plan had originated with Russia and was actually a “wish list” for Moscow, rather than a serious push for peace.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that he’d spoken to Trump and made clear there were some parts of the plans key European nations could agree on but others where they could not.

“I told him that we are fully in line with Ukraine, that the sovereignty of this country must not be jeopardized,” Merz said in an interview with DW.