Three security personnel killed in suicide attack at paramilitary force HQ in Pakistan’s Peshawar

PESHAWAR: At least three security personnel were killed and two others injured in a suicide attack at a paramilitary force headquarters on Monday in Pakistan’s Peshawar, according to a report.

Three terrorists were also killed in the early morning attack at the Fron­tier Constabulary (FC) headquarters, Dawn reported.

The terrorists tried to enter the building after one bomber blew himself up at the gate, but were killed in a counter-firing, the report said.

Security forces have surrounded the area, and a clearance operation is being carried out, it added.

Earlier, Peshawar Capital City Police Officer Mian Saeed Ahmad had told Dawn that the headquarters was under attack and the area was being cordoned off.

The injured are being taken to Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) in Peshawar.

The civilian paramilitary force, originally called the Fron­tier Constabulary, was renamed by the government in July. The headquarters of the force is located in a crowded area, close to a military cantonment, the report said.