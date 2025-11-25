Britain's unpopular government prepares a high-stakes budget and hopes for growth

LONDON: After being elected in a landslide last year, Britain’s Labour Party government delivered a budget it billed as a one-off dose of tax hikes to fix the public finances, get debt down, ease the cost of living and spur economic growth.

A year on, inflation remains stubbornly high, government borrowing is up and the economy is turgid. The annual budget, due on Wednesday, is expected to bring more tax hikes in pursuit of the same elusive economic boom.

Rain Newton-Smith, head of business group the Confederation of British Industry, said Monday that “it feels less like we’re on the move, and more like we’re stuck in ‘Groundhog Day.’”

It’s not just businesses who are concerned. Alarmed by the government’s consistently dire poll ratings, some Labour lawmakers are mulling the once-unthinkable idea of ousting Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who led them to victory less than 18 months ago.

Luke Tryl, director of pollster More in Common, said voters "don’t understand why there has not been positive change. “This could be a last-chance saloon moment for the government."

Not much room for maneuver

The government says Treasury chief Rachel Reeves will make “tough but right decisions” in her budget to ease the cost of living, safeguard public services and keep debt under control.

She has limited room for maneuver. Britain's economy, the world's sixth-largest, has underperformed its long-run average since the global financial crisis of 2008-2009, and the center-left Labour Party government elected in July 2024 has struggled to deliver promised economic growth.

Like other Western economies, Britain’s public finances have been squeezed by the costs of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine war and U.S. President Donald Trump’s global tariffs. The U.K. bears the extra burden of Brexit, which has knocked billions off the economy since the country left the European Union in 2020.