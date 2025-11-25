Israel army says Red Cross received body of Gaza hostage

JERUSALEM: The Israeli military said the Red Cross had received on Tuesday the remains of a hostage held in Gaza, under the terms of the US-brokered ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas.

"According to information provided by the Red Cross, a coffin of a deceased hostage has been transferred into its custody and is on the way to IDF (Israeli) troops in the Gaza Strip," the military said in a statement.

A source in the Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad, who requested anonymity, confirmed the remains belonged to one of the last three hostages held by militants in the territory.

Hamas and Islamic Jihad had earlier announced they would hand over the remains of a Gaza hostage at 1400 GMT.

The armed wing of Islamic Jihad said it had located the body of a hostage on Monday during search operations in the central Gaza Strip.

Israel said Tuesday that the delay in handing over the remains was a "violation" of the fragile ceasefire.