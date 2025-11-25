Trump's Ukraine peace plan ignites diplomatic flurry but major hurdles lie ahead

LONDON: The Russia-Ukraine conflict has seen almost four years of failed peace plans, blueprints and high-level summits. A new U.S. push to end the fighting has set off the latest flurry of diplomacy, with American, European, Russian and Ukrainian officials all trying to shape the outcome of Europe's deadliest conflict since World War II.

Tilted heavily toward Russia's aims, the U.S.-backed proposal presented to Ukraine last week set off alarm bells in Kyiv and other European capitals. Ukraine and its allies offered a set of counterproposals that revamped the proposal's points.

Ukrainian and European leaders expressed optimism about the talks' momentum, but awaited responses from Washington and Moscow, which will prove decisive.

“I think we're getting very close to a deal,” President Donald Trump said during the annual White House turkey pardon on Tuesday.

A contentious peace plan

Based on talks between Washington and Moscow, the 28-point plan presented to Ukraine calls on it to cede its entire eastern Donbas region to Russia, which invaded its smaller neighbor in February 2022. The plan would put a 600,000-person limit on Ukraine’s military and bar Ukraine or any other new member from NATO. It also would rule out NATO troops in Ukraine and does not commit the U.S. or European nations to Ukraine's defense if Russia attacks again.

For its part, Russia would commit to no more attacks on Ukraine, facing sanctions if it violates that.

Ukraine and its European allies have said the plan rewards Russian aggression.

The Europeans and the Ukrainians offered counterproposals aimed at shifting the balance toward Ukraine, such as lifting the cap on Ukraine's military power, leaving open the question of future NATO membership and postponing discussions of territorial concessions until after a ceasefire.

“There cannot be limitation on Ukraine's armed forces that would leave the country vulnerable to future attack and thereby also undermining European security,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Sunday.