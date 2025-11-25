Viola Fletcher, the oldest survivor of Tulsa race massacre passes away at 111

Viola Fletcher, the oldest survivor of the Tulsa race massacre, has passed away at 111.

In 1921, when the Black neighbourhood of Greenwood in Oklahoma was destroyed by white mobs, Fletcher was a kid.

In the massacre, considered as one of the brutal chapters in US history, over 300 African Americans were killed.

On May 31, 1921, a group of Black men went to the local courthouse to defend a young African American man accused of assaulting a white woman. However, they retreated to Greenwood after facing a furious white mob and gunfire.