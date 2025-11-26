Bangladesh's convicted ex-PM Hasina's party announces nationwide protests till Nov 30

NEW DELHI/DHAKA: Bangladesh's ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina's Awami League party on Tuesday announced nationwide agitations and "resistance marches" till November 30 in protest against the death sentence handed to the former premier by what it described as an "illegal" tribunal.

On November 17, the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT-BD) sentenced 78-year-old Hasina to death along with then home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on charges of committing "crimes against humanity" after a trial held in absentia.

Hasina is currently in India, while Kamal is also believed to be hiding in the country.

In a post on its official social media account, the Awami League alleged that the tribunal's verdict was part of a political "conspiracy" by the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government to keep Hasina and the party "out of the election" scheduled for February next year.

Rejecting the "illegal verdict of the illegal ICT tribunal" and demanding the resignation of Yunus, the party announced protests, demonstrations and "resistance marches across all districts and upazilas (sub-districts) until November 30".

The party said the "farcical" judgment had been "rejected with contempt" by citizens and described the tribunal proceedings as a "mockery of a trial."