Landslides, flash floods on Indonesia's Sumatra island leave at least 17, six missing

MEDAN: Rescuers recovered more bodies in the search for dozens of people buried under landslides or swept away after torrential rains unleashed flash floods and triggered landslides on Indonesia's Sumatra island, increasing the death toll to 17 and leaving six people missing, officials said Wednesday.

Rescue teams were struggling to reach affected areas in six regencies of North Sumatra province after the monsoon rains over the past week caused rivers to burst their banks, tearing through hilly villages as mud, rocks and trees tumbled down, leaving destruction in their wake, the National Police said in a statement.

Rescue workers by Wednesday had recovered at least five bodies and three injured people in the worst-hit city of Sibolga and were searching for four villagers who were reported missing, the statement said. In the neighboring district of Central Tapanuli, landslides hit several homes, killing at least a family of four, and floods submerged nearly 2,000 houses and buildings.

Rescuers retrieved seven more bodies in South Tapanuli district, raising the death toll to eight, after floods and landslides also uprooted trees, prompting more than 2,800 residents to flee to temporary shelters and injuring 58 others, said National Disaster Mitigation Agency's spokesperson Abdul Muhari.

He said landslides also hit 50 houses in North Tapanuli district and destroyed at least two main bridges in the region. Floods had cut off a bridge in Mandailing Natal and submerged hundreds of houses in the hilly district and its neighboring Padang Sidempuan city, while a main road was blocked by mud and debris on Nias island.