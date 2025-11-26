‘One district in India got 220,000 H-1B visas’: US economist alleges massive fraud in system

A former United States Congressman and economist, Dr. Dave Brat, has alleged large-scale fraud in the H-1B visa programme, claiming that one Indian consular district- Chennai accounted for more than double the annual statutory cap for the visa category. His remarks, made on Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast, come at a time when the Donald Trump administration is escalating its scrutiny of skilled-worker visas.

Dr. Brat argued that the programme had been “captured by industrial-scale fraud”, pointing to the disproportionate share of applicants from India.

“Seventy-one per cent of H-1B visas come from India and only 12 per cent from China. That tells you something right there,” he said. “There is a cap of only 85,000 H-1B visas, yet one district in India, the Madras (Chennai) district received 220,000. That is two-and-a-half times the cap set by Congress. That is the scam.”