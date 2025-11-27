World

11 workers killed in China after train hits them during seismic equipment testing: Local authority

Transportation had returned to normal by midday Thursday, with those injured receiving treatment, officials said.
Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | AP)
BEIJING: A train hit railway workers in southwest China on Thursday, killing 11, local railway authorities said after the crash in Yunnan province.

The train "used for seismic equipment testing" collided with construction workers at Kunming's Luoyang Town station in the early morning, killing 11 and injuring two, the Kunming Railway Bureau said in a statement.

The train was "passing normally through a curve inside Kunming Luoyang Town Station when a collision happened with construction workers who had entered the track area", it said.

The cause of the crash was under investigation, authorities added.

Transportation had returned to normal by midday Thursday, with those injured receiving treatment, they said. Industrial accidents are fairly common in China due to vague regulations and lax safety standards.

