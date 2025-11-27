‘Dad, there’s a fire’: Survivors recount Hong Kong blaze that left at least 83 dead

HONG KONG: Hong Kong's worst fire in almost 80 years killed at least 83 people in an eight-building apartment complex, with more than 250 people still missing.

Police at a community centre shared photos of the dead for families and friends to identify victims.

Survivors and relatives at the centre recounted their experiences to AFP on Thursday:

'Wong Sik-Kam'

Wong Sik-kam said his son, a firefighter, was battling the fire that destroyed his home of 40 years.

The blaze started in mesh-covered bamboo scaffolding and jumped from block to block, carried by the wind.

"The fire started from the sixth block. Then it spread to the fifth and the fourth block and so on," Wong said.

"Because the third block is attached to the first and second, when the third block caught fire, there was no way the other two could escape."

Only the eighth block was spared.

"They are considered lucky," said Wong, whose apartment in the third block was destroyed.

Firefighters were already at the scene when his son warned him to flee.

"My son was out and he called to tell me, 'Dad, there's a fire'. I opened the window and I saw the firemen who were rescuing the fourth, fifth blocks," he said.

"I thought it was just like a normal fire... it's just a bit of a commotion and it'd be put out," he said.

"But it turned out to be that big that the whole estate went up in flames."

The sight of firefighters rescuing people from other blocks made him realise the true scale.

"I went to every unit and banged on their doors, (shouting) 'Fire! Fire! Let's get out! Let's get out!'"

"We took the stairs, not the lift of course. This is just common sense. When we got down, we saw that there were already many who gathered (outside)."

A shuttle bus was transporting residents to a nearby shelter while police cleared the area.

"If (we were) too near, we were afraid it's dangerous. We were afraid that the scaffolding would fall on us."

Wong said his son was going to units on the higher floors, where "maybe there are over 100 people who died".