European Union could hit X with fine before 2025 ends

The European Union could fine Elon Musk's X platform for breaking its digital rules by the end of 2025 -- two years into a probe that has tested the bloc's resolve to police the online space.

X was the target of the EU's first ever investigation under a major new online content law in December 2023 but after saying it breached the rules and risked a fine, a year later nothing has materialised.

Weighing on the EU's mind is the picture in the United States -- starkly different today from 2023 -- with Big Tech cultivating close ties with the current White House.

When Donald Trump returned as president with Musk by his side at the start of the year, Brussels faced the sobering prospect that any fine on X would fan tensions with the combative US leader.

Since then, top US officials have made plain their distaste for the bloc's tech rules. Speaking in Brussels this week, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick urged the EU to loosen digital laws in exchange for lower steel duties.

"Resolve these outstanding cases that are old," Lutnick urged.

Reviving tensions with the United States would be deeply unwelcome after the bloc fended off a potentially devastating trade war from Trump's tariffs in the summer.

EU officials insist US politics has not steered their decision-making -- but rather making the case water-tight because they expect legal challenges.

The EU executive doesn't want the X probe to drag on for much longer and is expected to slap a fine before the end of the year.

But as Brussels scrambles to influence any US plan to end the war in Ukraine, there could also be a calculation to hold off on a penalty that could irk Trump