Indonesia intensifies search for victims after floods and landslides kill 49 people

MEDAN: Rescuers searched Thursday in rivers and the rubble of villages for bodies, and when possible survivors, after flash floods and landslides on Indonesia’s Sumatra island left 49 people dead and 67 missing.

Monsoon rains over the past week caused rivers to burst their banks in North Sumatra province Tuesday. The deluge tore through mountainside village, swept away people and submerged more than 2,000 houses and buildings, the National Disaster Management Agency said. Nearly 5,000 residents fled to government shelters.

Seventeen bodies were recovered by Thursday in South Tapanuli district and eight bodies in Sibolga city, North Sumatra provincial police’s spokesperson Ferry Walintukan said in a statement. In the neighboring district of Central Tapanuli, landslides hit several homes, killing at least a family of four.

Rescue workers also recovered two bodies in Pakpak Bharat district and were searching for five people reported missing in Humbang Hasundutan, another district devastated by landslides that killed two villagers, Walintukan said. At least one resident died when mud and debris struck a main road on a tiny Nias island, he added.

“With many missing and some remote areas still unreachable, the death toll was likely to rise,” Walintukan said.