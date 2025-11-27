Myanmar's military rulers grant mass amnesty ahead of December election

BANGKOK: Myanmar’s military rulers have granted amnesty to more than 3,000 political prisoners locked up for opposing army rule and dropped charges against over 5,500 others ahead of next month's election, state media reported Wednesday.

An official from Yangon’s Insein Prison, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he is not authorized to release information, told the AP on Thursday that prisoner releases would begin that day, but he did not provide the numbers and names of inmates to be freed. In some past amnesties, releases have taken several days.

Outside of Insein Prison, which for decades has served as the main place of detention for political prisoners, dozens of people gathered Thursday morning to welcome friends and relatives who were being freed under an amnesty.

It was not immediately clear whether the prisoner release would include former leader Aung San Suu Kyi, who has been held virtually incommunicado since the military's seizure of power in February 2021.

State-run broadcaster MRTV said Wednesday that the amnesty was granted “to ensure that all eligible voters do not lose their right to vote and can cast their votes freely and fairly in the upcoming multi-party democratic general election" on Dec. 28.