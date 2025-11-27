National Guard shooting: US suspends processing immigration requests from Afghan nationals

The US has suspended processing all immigration requests from Afghan nationals with immediate effect on Wednesday night following a shooting in DC that critically injured two West Virginia National Guard members.

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) said in a social media post that "Effective immediately, processing of all immigration requests relating to Afghan nationals is stopped indefinitely pending further review of security and vetting protocols.

"The protection and safety of our homeland and of the American people remains our singular focus and mission," the USCIS said.

The Trump administration said on Wednesday that it had stopped processing immigration applications from Afghanistan, hours after officials in Washington detained an Afghan man they said had shot two National Guard troops near the White House, the New York Times reported.

The motive behind the targeted shooting is yet to be ascertained, Jeffrey Carroll, an executive assistant D.C. police chief was quoted as saying by The Associated Press.

President Trump has declared the attack on the National Guard members an "act of terror," and, according to the New York Times, used the shooting to repeat anti-immigrant rhetoric.

The Trump administration plans a review of all refugees admitted to the US during the Biden administration, according to a memo obtained Monday by The Associated Press, in the latest blow against a program that has for decades welcomed people fleeing war and persecution into the country.