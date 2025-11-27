Soldiers in Guinea-Bissau appear on state television saying they have seized power

How the coup unfolded

Gunfire was heard midday Wednesday near the presidential palace. An Associated Press journalist saw roads leading to the palace closed off, with checkpoints manned by heavily armed and masked soldiers.

An official from the presidential palace said a group of armed men tried to attack the building, leading to an exchange of gunfire with guards. Another official from the Interior Ministry said they also heard gunshots near the National Electoral Commission nearby. The two spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not allowed to speak publicly on the matter.

A key member of an international election observer group said the election commission chief was arrested and the commission office was sealed off by the military.

“The president has been speaking to people saying he’s being held by the military," the observer group staffer told the AP. They spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not allowed to speak publicly on the matter.

French news outlet Jeune Afrique quoted Embaló as saying he was arrested in what he called a coup led by the army chief of staff. He said he was not subjected to violence.

“I have been deposed,” Embaló told French television network France 24.

Embaló had faced a legitimacy crisis, with the opposition saying his tenure had long expired and that they did not recognize him as president.

Guinea-Bissau’s constitution sets the presidential term at five years. Embaló first came to power in February 2020. The opposition says his term should have ended on Feb. 27 of this year, but the Supreme Court ruled it should run until Sept. 4.

The presidential election, however, was delayed until this month.

Soldiers arrested Embaló's rival Fernando Dias as well as Domingos Simões Pereira, the leader of the main opposition African Party for the Independence of Guinea and Cape Verde, the party said in a statement on Facebook on Wednesday.

A former prime minister, Domingos Simões Pereira was seen as Embaló's main challenger, before he and his party were barred from the election after authorities said they failed to submit their application early. He later endorsed Dias for the election.