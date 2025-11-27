Suspect from 'hellhole' Afghanistan: Trump calls National Guard shooting an 'act of terror'

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday denounced the shooting of two National Guard members near the White House as an “act of terror” and a “crime against humanity.” Speaking from Florida, Trump called the attack “heinous,” “evil” and “an act of hatred,” saying the perpetrator “will pay a very steep price.”

He also demanded a review of all Afghan refugees admitted under the Biden administration, calling Afghanistan a “hellhole” and suggesting vetting failures.

The attack occurred roughly two blocks northwest of the White House, where two West Virginia National Guard members were ambushed near a metro station. Both were hospitalized in critical condition, according to FBI Director Kash Patel and Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser, who described the shooting as targeted.

Authorities have identified the suspect in the National Guard shooting as Rahmanullah Lakanwal, an Afghan national believed to have entered the United States in September 2021.

President Donald Trump said the Department of Homeland Security is “confident” the suspect came from Afghanistan, describing the country as “a hellhole on Earth.”

The suspect had arrived in the United States in 2021 "on those infamous flights," Trump said, referring to the evacuations of Afghans fleeing as the Taliban took over the country in the wake of the US retreat after 20 years of war.

Trump's statement also indicated that his equally controversial drive to root out migrants in the country illegally -- the core of his domestic agenda -- will get new impetus.

"We must now reexamine every single alien who has entered our country from Afghanistan" under former president Joe Biden, said Trump.

"We must take all necessary measures to endure the removal of any alien from any country who does not belong here, or add benefit to our country if they can't love our country, we don't want them."