Suspect from 'hellhole' Afghanistan: Trump calls National Guard shooting an 'act of terror'

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday denounced the shooting of two National Guard members near the White House as an “act of terror” and a “crime against humanity.” Speaking from Florida, Trump called the attack “heinous,” “evil” and “an act of hatred,” saying the perpetrator “will pay a very steep price.”
He also demanded a review of all Afghan refugees admitted under the Biden administration, calling Afghanistan a “hellhole” and suggesting vetting failures.
The attack occurred roughly two blocks northwest of the White House, where two West Virginia National Guard members were ambushed near a metro station. Both were hospitalized in critical condition, according to FBI Director Kash Patel and Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser, who described the shooting as targeted.
Authorities have identified the suspect in the National Guard shooting as Rahmanullah Lakanwal, an Afghan national believed to have entered the United States in September 2021.
President Donald Trump said the Department of Homeland Security is “confident” the suspect came from Afghanistan, describing the country as “a hellhole on Earth.”
The suspect had arrived in the United States in 2021 "on those infamous flights," Trump said, referring to the evacuations of Afghans fleeing as the Taliban took over the country in the wake of the US retreat after 20 years of war.
Trump's statement also indicated that his equally controversial drive to root out migrants in the country illegally -- the core of his domestic agenda -- will get new impetus.
"We must now reexamine every single alien who has entered our country from Afghanistan" under former president Joe Biden, said Trump.
"We must take all necessary measures to endure the removal of any alien from any country who does not belong here, or add benefit to our country if they can't love our country, we don't want them."
The shooting prompted an immediate security response. Nearly 500 additional National Guard members were deployed to Washington, supplementing the existing 2,200 troops assigned to the joint task force. Witnesses described troops quickly subduing the gunman while first responders performed CPR on the injured soldiers.
The rare shooting of National Guard members comes amid debate over the presence of troops in the capital, originally deployed under a Trump emergency order that federalized local police forces. Although a federal judge recently ordered the deployment to end, the order was temporarily stayed to allow the administration to remove or appeal.
Vice President JD Vance urged citizens to pray for the Guard members and called the attack a reminder of the risks faced by military personnel. Gen. Steven Nordhaus, chief of the National Guard Bureau, canceled Thanksgiving plans at Guantanamo Bay to be with troops in D.C.
Law enforcement continues to investigate the shooting, reviewing video footage and eyewitness accounts. The security presence in Washington remains heightened.
(With inputs from AP, AFP)