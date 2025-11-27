What we know about Hong Kong's deadly high-rise fire that killed at least 44

HONG KONG: A devastating fire tore through a Hong Kong high-rise residential complex, killing dozens of people with hundreds still missing.

The inferno -- the financial hub's worst in decades -- sent shock waves through the city, which has some of the world's most densely populated and tallest residential blocks.

Here's what we know about the fire and its possible cause:

Inferno

Intense flames burned on bamboo scaffolding on several apartment blocks of Wang Fuk Court, a residential complex undergoing repairs in the northern district of Tai Po, on Wednesday.

The blaze rapidly engulfed several towers at the housing estate, which includes eight buildings of 31 floors each and that have a combined total of 1,984 units.

Firefighters, one of whom was killed, battled the inferno overnight and it was still burning in spots on Thursday morning.

Hong Kong's fire department said at least 44 people have died and authorities have said hundreds remain missing.

Around 900 residents have been moved to temporary shelters and dozens were in hospital, some in critical condition.

Tightly packed city

Hong Kong is one of the most densely populated places in the world, making urban disasters a significant risk.

Its 7.5 million residents are squeezed into islands covered in steep hills.

The city's population density is more than 7,100 people per square kilometre of land, on par with packed metropolises like Tokyo.