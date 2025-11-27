Zohran Mamdani shares 'weirdest' thing he spotted at White House before meeting Trump

NEW YORK: New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani has drawn attention after he revealed the "weirdest thing" he has noticed during his recent visit to the White House while waiting for President Donald Trump.

In a recent interview, Mamdani was asked to describe the "weirdest thing" he saw at the White House.

Speaking on "The Adam Friedland Show," Mamdani said he spotted a "UFC" coffee-table book among Trump's reading materials and added he had "no idea" that the White House was preparing to host a mixed martial arts event on the South Lawn in June 2026.

Recalling the moments leading up to the meeting, Mamdani explained, "I sit down, waiting for the time of the meeting, and in front of me are all of these different coffee-table books." He added that "one of them is UFC at the White House. I had no idea, and I was just flipping, flipping through that."

When asked whether the book featured fighters in action, Mamdani clarified that the images were mock-ups showing how the UFC's octagon-style arena might appear on the South Lawn.

The upcoming event, which Trump had hinted at earlier this year as part of commemorations for America's 250th anniversary, is set for June 14, 2026 -- coinciding with the president's 80th birthday.

When questioned on whether he planned to attend, Mamdani simply responded, "No," accompanied by a laugh.