A look at the deepening arsenic pollution crisis in Argentina

A recent study by the National University of Rosario in Santa Fe province in Argentina revealed that 17 million people of 45.8 million Argentinians were exposed to arsenic through groundwater.

Notably, the arsenic contamination in the country primarily takes place through geochemical processes, rather than through industrial pollution or mining processes.

Arsenic leaches from sources such as volcanic rocks into groundwater, causing serious health concerns, including cancer, dermatological diseases and genetic disorders. Arsenic pollution is also associated with severe pregnancy outcomes and infant mortality.

A paper titled The new map of Argentine population exposed to arsenic in drinking water published in the Journal of Water and Health in 2024 revealed, "while analysing provincial representativeness, the population under study presented a considerable heterogeneity, ranging from 0.35% (the lowest in Chubut province) to 99% (the highest in Santa Fe province). In relation to the percentages of the exposed population (PEP), the highest exposure was found in La Pampa (87.98%), followed by Catamarca (78.90%) and Buenos Aires provinces (68.55%). "