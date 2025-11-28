Former Bangladesh PM and BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia's condition 'extremely critical': Close aide

"We have sought prayers from the people across the country after Jummah prayers for the recovery of the 'Mother of Democracy', Begum Khaleda Zia. We pray that she may recover and return to the people to get the opportunity to work for the country," Fakhrul added.

Zia, the wife of slain Bangladesh president Zia-ur Rahman, has been suffering from multiple health complications, including liver and kidney issues, diabetes, arthritis, and eye-related illnesses.

Her only son and BNP's acting chairman, Tarique Rahman, has been living in London since 2008.

Her other son, Arafat Rahman, died of a cardiac arrest in 2025.

BNP has emerged as the frontrunner in Bangladesh's changed political landscape after a student-led violent street protest toppled then-prime minister Sheikh Hasina's Awami League government on August 5, 2024.

Earlier in the year, Zia returned to the country from London on May 6 after spending four months for advanced medical treatment.