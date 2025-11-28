Hong Kong firefighters make final search for survivors after apartment tower blaze kills 128

HONG KONG: The death toll from a fire in a Hong Kong residential complex has risen to 128 after more bodies were found in the blackened towers, authorities said.

Secretary for Security Chris Tang told reporters at the scene Friday that the search for victims was continuing and the numbers could still rise.

The fire at the Wang Fuk Court complex started Wednesday afternoon and was only fully extinguished Friday morning.

Dozens of people including firefighters were injured in the blaze.

Crews were prioritizing apartments from which they received more than two dozen calls for assistance during the blaze but were unable to reach, Derek Armstrong Chan, a deputy director of Hong Kong Fire Services told reporters early Friday morning.

“Our firefighting operation is almost complete,” he said.

The fire started midafternoon Wednesday in one of the Wang Fuk Court complex's eight towers, jumping rapidly from one to the next as bamboo scaffolding covered in netting in place for renovations caught ablaze until seven buildings were engulfed.

It took more than 1,000 firefighters some 24 hours to bring the five-alarm blaze under control, and even nearly two days later, smoke continued to drift out of the charred skeletons of the buildings from the occasional flare-up.

The final search of the buildings was expected to be completed later Friday at which point officials have said they will officially end the rescue phase of their operation at the complex in Tai Po district, a northern suburb near Hong Kong’s border with mainland China.