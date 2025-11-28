ICC rejects release for Philippines' ex-president Duterte ahead of his trial on crimes against humanity

THE HAGUE: The International Criminal Court on Friday rejected a request by former Philippines president Rodrigo Duterte to be released from detention ahead of his trial on crimes against humanity during his war on drugs.

Presiding judge Luz del Carmen Ibanez Carranza told a hearing that lawyers for the 80-year-old had not laid out strong enough precautions to warrant a temporary release from custody in The Hague, where the court is based.

Duterte's lawyers, appealing against an earlier refusal, had called for a "humanitarian" parole because of the state of his health.

The judge said "the conditions for release proposed were not sufficient to mitigate the risks it found in relation to Mr Duterte's interim release".