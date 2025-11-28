Israel army says six soldiers wounded in southern Syria operation

JERUSALEM: Six Israeli soldiers were wounded overnight in an operation in southern Syria to arrest suspects from the Lebanese Islamist group Jamaa Islamiya, the military said Friday.

The Hamas-aligned group is also closely linked to the Hezbollah militant group, with a presence in both Lebanon and Syria.

"The suspects operated in the area of Beit Jin in southern Syria and advanced terror attacks against Israeli civilians," Israel's military said in a statement.

It added that six soldiers were injured in an exchange of fire, three of them seriously.

After the fall of Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad in December 2024 and the arrival of the new Islamist leadership in Damascus, Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes in Syria.

Israel swiftly sent troops into the UN-patrolled buffer zone, which has separated Israeli and Syrian forces on the Golan Heights since 1974.

Israel has occupied Syria's Golan Heights since 1967, annexing it in 1981 in a move not recognised by the international community.

In a resolution passed on November 6, the UN Security Council reaffirmed its strong backing for Syria's "sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity and national unity".

During the summer, high-level contacts between Israeli and Syrian officials took place, with the help of Paris and Washington.

Both sides indicated their desire to reach a security agreement.