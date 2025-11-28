UN calls on Pakistan to respect Imran Khan's human-rights and due-process protections

NEW YORK: The UN's deputy spokesperson reaffirmed that the world body has urged Pakistani authorities to ensure the human rights and due-process rights of Imran Khan are respected. This follows his arrest and ongoing legal proceedings, the UN has emphasized that in such politically sensitive cases, fair treatment under law and procedural fairness are essential.

In a response to ANI, United Nations deputy spokesperson Farhan Haq said, "We have called for his human rights and due process rights to be respected."

The statement recalls earlier appeals by the UN leadership to uphold the rule of law, the right to a fair trial, and to allow peaceful assembly and protests -- even as unrest grows in parts of Pakistan.