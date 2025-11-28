Unequal South Africa seeks to tackle inequality as its G20 'legacy'

'We need it the most'

Before the leaders from the Group of 20 of the world's most powerful economies convened in Johannesburg recently, President Cyril Ramaphosa made the fight against inequality a priority for the summit and pushed for it to be a "legacy" of the first African-hosted G20.

He appointed an expert task force led by Nobel Prize-winning economist Joseph Stiglitz to report to the summit and put his weight behind its recommendation to create a panel to tackle extreme wealth disparities and modelled on the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).

"South Africa is owning up to its status as the most unequal country in the world and is keen to use the springboard of the G20 to tackle that," said Isobel Frye, G20 senior policy adviser at Oxfam, before the summit.

"The fact that it is something that South Africa owns and claims, in a way, gives it greater impetus," she told AFP.

The Stiglitz report found that the world's richest one percent captured 41 percent of all new wealth between 2000 and 2024.

In contrast, just one percent went to the poorest 50 percent, it said.

In South Africa, according to the University of Witwatersrand, the top 0.1 percent owned over a quarter of wealth. Frye said this was a legacy of colonialism and apartheid.

Unemployment of nearly 32 percent and extreme wage inequality further drove the disparity, she said, with almost one in four households depending on government grants of R500 ($29) a month as their main source of income.

The bus fare to the public school where Bryan sends his son -- in Alexandra, one of Johannesburg's roughest townships -- is about R400 per month ($23).

Just a stone's throw away in Sandton, fees for private schools exceed $10,000 a year.

Bryan hoped his son would one day find a job better than that of his own grandfather, a farmworker, and his father, a gardener.