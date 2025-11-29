Are Africa's forests turning from a carbon sink into a carbon source?

Africa is home to one-third of the world’s tropical rainforests. Over 50 per cent of the continent’s surface is covered by savannah grasslands. Historically, Africa’s forests have played a vital role in acting as a 'carbon sink', removing carbon from the atmosphere and storing it as biomass.

During photosynthesis, trees, plants and shrubs store large amounts of carbon as they absorb it from the atmosphere and utilise it to grow new leaves, shoots and roots.

However, they release huge amounts of carbon into the atmosphere due to deforestation, drought, anthropogenic activities like shifting cultivation, agricultural burning, fuelwood burning and other climate-related factors, such as wildfires, aggravating the rate of carbon emission.

It also leads to the decline of the forest's carbon sequestration potential.