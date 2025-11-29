NASA's Perseverance detects lightning on Mars for the first time

In a significant breakthrough, NASA's Perseverance rover detected electrical activity in Mars' atmosphere for the first time. The finding is crucial as it implies that a lightning event is very much possible in the Martian atmosphere.

The electrical discharges, nicknamed as 'mini lightning', were picked from audio and electromagnetic recordings by the rover's SuperCam instrument.

A paper titled Detection of triboelectric discharges during dust events on Mars published in Nature on November 26, 2025, stated, "We report in situ detections of triboelectric discharges, identified by their electrical and acoustic signatures captured by the SuperCam microphone aboard the Perseverance rover."