Trump officials and judge face off over flights to El Salvador in rare, high-stakes contempt probe

Two planes carrying Venezuelan migrants out of the US were midair on March 15 when a federal judge in Washington ordered the Trump administration to turn them around.

Instead, the planes landed in El Salvador hours later, touching off an extraordinary power struggle between the judicial and executive branches of the US government over what happened and why the judge's order went unexecuted.

That fight entered a critical phase on Friday when US District Judge James Boasberg relaunched an investigation to determine whether the Republican administration deliberately ignored his instruction, letting the planes continue onto El Salvador. The judge previously concluded it did and threatened to have the responsible official or officials prosecuted on a contempt charge. The administration has denied any violation.

But an appeals court threw Boasberg's decision out. The contempt probe appeared dead until in yet another twist, a larger panel of judges on the same appeals court ruled on November 14 that the investigation could proceed. Here’s a look at what makes this case unusual and what could happen now:

Criminal contempt inquiries such as Boasberg's are extremely rare

They are a last resort, former federal judges Jeremy Fogel and Liam O'Grady told The Associated Press in an interview Monday conducted on Zoom.

“The judge has to believe that some line may have been crossed that you can’t ignore,” said Fogel, who spent 20 years on the bench in Northern California before retiring in 2018.

Fogel said the issues raised by Boasberg's contempt probe — whether the migrants were deprived of their due process rights and whether the court's authority was flouted — meet that standard.

“Whatever actually happened, I think it would be very hard for him to just let it go,” the judge said.

O'Grady, who served in Alexandria, Virginia, just outside Washington, for 16 years, credited Boasberg for his efforts to determine the facts.

“He’s making sure that his record is absolutely clear,” O'Grady said.