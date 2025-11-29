Turkey investigates suspected drone strikes on sanctioned Russian-linked tankers in Black Sea

ANKARA: Turkish authorities are investigating alleged external interference after two oil tankers linked to Russia’s so-called “shadow fleet” were struck in quick succession in the Black Sea, causing at least one major fire and prompting large-scale rescue operations. All crew members from both vessels were reported safe.

Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu said rescue teams suspected the tankers had been subjected to “external interference”. He later told reporters that the captain of the Virat tanker had issued a distress call over “a drone attack”.

Earlier, he told broadcaster NTV, “The first things that come to mind for external interference could be a mine, a missile, a marine vessel or a drone. We don’t have definitive information on this.”

The OpenSanctions database, which tracks people or organisations involved in sanctions evasion, describes both tankers as part of the “shadow fleet,” vessels used to evade sanctions imposed on Russia following its 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

The United States sanctioned the 'Virat' in January this year, followed by the European Union, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and Canada. The EU sanctioned the Kairos in July this year, followed by the U.K. and Switzerland.

The first incident occurred when the Gambian-flagged Kairos caught fire approximately 28 miles (45 kilometres) off Turkey’s Kocaeli province.

Turkey’s Directorate General of Maritime Affairs said the blaze was caused by “an external impact”, without providing further details. The Kairos was sailing empty towards Russia’s Novorossiysk port when it was struck.

Kocaeli Governor Ilhami Aktas said all 25 crew members aboard the Kairos had been safely evacuated and that “a large fire is taking place”. He added that efforts to extinguish the flames were continuing.

He declined to comment on whether the vessel may have hit sea mines, stating that authorities would issue “a clearer statement” once investigations were completed.

Within an hour of the Kairos incident, authorities reported that a second tanker, the Virat, had been “struck” while sailing about 35 nautical miles off the Turkish coast. Earlier reports cited heavy smoke in the engine room.

All 20 crew members were safe and no evacuation request was made. Maritime authorities had initially mentioned a fire aboard the Virat but later clarified that the ship was not ablaze on Saturday, although the crew reported explosions.

The minister said the events took place within Turkey’s exclusive economic zone and that Ankara was in contact with relevant counterparts “to prevent a recurrence and to ensure navigational safety”.

Haberturk television reported that the tankers may have been attacked by drones operating on the water’s surface, although officials have not confirmed this.