4.4 magnitude earthquake strikes western Nepal province

KATHMANDU: Nepal's Bajhang district of Sudur Paschim province was hit by a 4.4.magnitude earthquake on Sunday.

There were no immediate reports of any damage caused by the earthquake, officials said.

The epicentre of the quake that struck at 12:09 pm (local time) was Saipal mountain in Bajhang district, according to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre (NEMRC).

The tremors were also felt by people living in the neighbouring districts, including Bajura, in the westernmost province, NEMRC said.

Nepal lies in one of the most active tectonic zones (Seismic zones IV and V), making it extremely vulnerable to earthquakes, and experiences multiple quakes in any given year.