Pope Leo XIV prays at Armenian cathedral in Istanbul as Turkey and Armenia attempt reconciliation

ISTANBUL: Pope Leo XIV held prayers at the Armenian Apostolic Cathedral in Istanbul on Sunday in a gesture of support for Christian unity and Christian minorities in Turkey.

Beyond its ecumenical symbolism, the visit signals quiet support of ongoing efforts to heal century-old wounds between Turkey and Armenia, long scarred by mass killings and decades of mistrust, observers note.

An estimated 1.5 million Armenians died in massacres, deportations and forced marches that began in 1915 in Ottoman Turkey. Historians widely view the event as genocide.

Turkey denies the deaths constituted genocide, saying the toll has been inflated and those killed were victims of civil war and unrest. It has lobbied to prevent countries from officially recognizing the massacres as genocide.

Influence of Pope Francis lingers

Pope Francis did not visit any Armenian sites during his visit to Turkey in 2014, but on his way to the airport before departing, he made an unscripted stop at a hospital where the ailing Armenian Patriarch Mesrob II was being treated.

A year later, Francis drew Ankara's ire by referring to the slaughter of Armenians during the Ottoman era as “the first genocide of the 20th century.” He later visited Armenia, where he again used the term genocide.

Leo has steered clear of controversy during his first six months as pope and on Sunday only made a subtle reference to the sufferings.

“This visit provides me with the opportunity to thank God for the courageous Christian witness of the Armenian people throughout history, often amid tragic circumstances,” he said.

Leo's visit comes as Turkey and Armenia appear to be moving closer toward a normalization of their ties and the pontiff's visit is likely to lend support to those efforts, said Richard Giragosian, the founding director of the Regional Studies Center based in Yerevan, Armenia.

“More than just the symbolic importance of bringing the Vatican closer to the Armenian Church in terms of the eastern religion outreach, (the visit) is also, in some ways, promoting Armenia-Turkish normalization,” Giragosian said.

Leo arrived in Turkey on Thursday on his first foreign visit to mark the 1,700th anniversary of the Council of Nicaea, now the town of Iznik, where the united Christian Church agreed on a shared creed of faith. He was then scheduled to continue to Lebanon.