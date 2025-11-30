Trump officials host crucial Ukraine talks in Florida

Hallandale Beach: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio kicked off high stakes talks with a Ukrainian delegation in Florida on Sunday, as the United States pushes to end Russia's war against its neighbor.

The talks come as Kyiv faces mounting military and political pressure, and they precede a visit next week to Moscow by President Donald Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff, who is expected to discuss Ukraine diplomacy.

"This is not just about peace deals. It's about creating a pathway forward that leaves Ukraine sovereign, independent and prosperous," Rubio said at the start of the negotiations.

Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner were also attending the meeting in Hallandale Beach, north of Miami.

The Ukrainian delegation was being led by security council secretary Rustem Umerov.

"We are discussing about the future of Ukraine, about the security of Ukraine, about no repetition of aggression of Ukraine, about prosperity of Ukraine, about how to rebuild Ukraine," Umerov said as the talks kicked off.

The US talks come amid turbulence for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his government -- a blockbuster corruption probe forced him to sack his chief of staff and top negotiator, Andriy Yermak, on Friday.

In a separate post on the platform X, Umerov said he was in "constant contact" with Zelensky as the meeting progressed.

"We have clear directives and priorities: safeguarding Ukrainian interests, ensuring substantive dialogue, and advancing on the basis of the progress achieved in Geneva," Umerov wrote on X.

"We are working to secure real peace for Ukraine and reliable, long-term security guarantees. The delegation will report to the President of Ukraine following the conclusion of today’s meetings."