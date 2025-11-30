UN asks Israel to establish impartial commission to investigate allegations of ill-treatment against Palestinians

The UN's Committee Against Torture, in its latest session, published serious findings on November 28, especially on 'unprecedented levels' of settler violence and administrative detention perpetrated by Israel.

The committee also expressed its serious concern over the disproportionate nature of Israel’s response to the attack orchestrated by Hamas and other groups on 7 October 2023 against the State. However, it also condemned the attack by Hamas and other groups against Israel.

The committee highlighted that Israel has caused massive loss of lives and 'profound' suffering for the people of Palestine.

The members said that many reports indicating a 'de facto State policy of organised and widespread torture and ill-treatment' that intensified ever since October 7, 2023, have deeply concerned them.