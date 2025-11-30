UN asks Israel to establish impartial commission to investigate allegations of ill-treatment against Palestinians

The UN's Committee Against Torture, in its latest session, published serious findings on November 28, especially on 'unprecedented levels' of settler violence and administrative detention perpetrated by Israel.
The committee also expressed its serious concern over the disproportionate nature of Israel’s response to the attack orchestrated by Hamas and other groups on 7 October 2023 against the State. However, it also condemned the attack by Hamas and other groups against Israel.
The committee highlighted that Israel has caused massive loss of lives and 'profound' suffering for the people of Palestine.
The members said that many reports indicating a 'de facto State policy of organised and widespread torture and ill-treatment' that intensified ever since October 7, 2023, have deeply concerned them.
The committee noted that if Israel, in the course of its continued unlawful presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, implements its range of adopted policies, then it would amount to cruel, inhumane living conditions for the Palestinians.
The committee noted that Israeli legislation allows public officials to be 'exempted' from criminal culpability in the name of 'necessity' for defence, and expressed that unlawful pressure is caused to victims during interrogations.
In this regard, the committee asked Israel to establish an independent, unbiased and effective ad hoc investigatory commission to investigate all allegations of torture and ill-treatment committed against Palestinians during the conflict. The commission also mentioned that the commission shall prosecute those responsible, including superior officers, for offences committed.
Meanwhile, it also pressed for the immediate entry of necessary humanitarian aid and aid workers into Gaza.