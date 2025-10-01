Israeli navy intercepts Gaza-bound Global Sumud flotilla carrying aid, activists say

BARCELONA: Activists on board a flotilla of vessels sailing toward Gaza said late Wednesday that the Israeli navy intercepted their vessels as they approach the besieged Palestinian territory.

The Global Sumud Flotilla, with Greta Thunberg, Nelson Mandela's grandson, Mandla Mandela, and several European lawmakers aboard, consists of nearly 50 boats and 500 activists and is carrying a symbolic amount of humanitarian aid. It has remained undeterred in its mission to break the Israeli blockade of the coastal strip and reach Palestinians.

Greg Stoker, an American veteran aboard one of the boats in the flotilla, said around a dozen naval vessels with their transponders off had approached it.

“They are currently hailing our vessels, telling us to turn off our engines and await further instructions or our boats will be seized and we will face the consequences," he said in a shaky video while wearing a red life jacket.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry said on X that the navy had reached out to the flotilla to ask them to change course and to warn them that they are approaching “an active combat zone.” It reiterated its offer to transfer the aid to Gaza through other channels.