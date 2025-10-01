Rescue workers 'racing against time' in search of dozens under rubble of collapsed school in Indonesia

Most rescues typically happen within 24 hours after such a disaster, with chances of survival decreasing each day after that, and more than 300 workers continued to work desperately at the scene to try and reach those who have been detected to be still alive and trapped below.

“We hope that we can complete this operation soon," Mohammad Syafii, head of Indonesia’s National Search and Rescue Agency, told reporters.

"We are currently racing against time because it is possible that we can still save lives of those we have detected within the golden hours,” he said at the news conference.

Of the approximately 100 injured, 26 are still hospitalized and many are said to have suffered head injuries and broken bones, authorities said.

Syafii's agency said at least six children are alive under the rubble, but the search has been complicated with the slabs of concrete and other parts of the building remaining unstable. Heavy equipment is available but is not currently being used due to concerns it could cause further collapse.