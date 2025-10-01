What happens if the US government shuts down?

The clock was ticking down Tuesday on a US government shutdown, with negotiations between congressional Republicans and Democrats at a stalemate.

What happens if Congress fails to strike a deal before funding expires at midnight?

Who is impacted

Hundreds of thousands of federal workers could be furloughed, but those considered essential would keep working.

President Donald Trump's administration has also raised the stakes this time: it has directed agencies to consider firing staff rather than the usual practice of holding up their pay until lawmakers strike a deal.

The need to avoid a shutdown has "reached a new level of urgency," said the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE).

AFGE President Everett Kelley urged lawmakers Monday to come to the table, stressing that "federal employees are not bargaining chips."

Typically, many workers will be told not to report to work, except for those providing key services like air traffic control and law enforcement.

These workers, while staying on the job, are not paid until the shutdown is over -- meaning a prolonged closure could strain their finances.

Services affected

Social Security and Medicare benefits will continue, as these programs are authorized by Congress via laws that do not require annual approval.

The National Park Service (NPS) would likely also be hit. During a 2013 government shutdown, the NPS turned away millions of visitors to hundreds of parks, monuments and other sites.

But during a 2018-2019 shutdown, the Trump administration kept parks accessible to the public, even though many staff stayed home.

This resulted in damage to parks, said the National Parks Conservation Association. It called for closures if there were a shutdown, warning that NPS areas would otherwise be vulnerable and understaffed.