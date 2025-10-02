Beijing's top diplomat in Hong Kong sets out four red lines for new US Consul General

HONG KONG: Beijing's top diplomat in Hong Kong met with the city's new U.S. Consul General this week to warn her against interfering in the territory's internal affairs, his office said in a statement Thursday.

Cui Jianchun, commissioner of the Hong Kong office of China's foreign ministry, met with US top diplomat Julie Eadeh on Tuesday to express concerns about her conduct, the statement said.

Eadeh, who took up the new role in August, appeared to have angered Beijing for reportedly inviting pro-democracy figures to events. Beijing's office overseeing Hong Kong affairs reposted articles from pro-Beijing media outlets that criticised her moves.

Cui laid out "four don't's" for Eadeh, asking her not to meet people she "shouldn't meet with," not to collude with "anti-China forces," not to assist or fund activities that might undermine the city's stability and not to interfere with national security cases in Hong Kong.

Cui "urged Eadeh to abide by fundamental norms governing international relations, including non-interference in domestic affairs and make a clean break with anti-China forces," the statement said.

The US consulate has not immediately commented.