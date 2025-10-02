'Drones can be destroyed...': Macron to Zelenskyy's warning on Russia violating Europe's airspace

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky warned a European leaders' summit on Thursday that Russia has the ability to violate airspace anywhere on the continent, as he offered his country's war-honed expertise to help counter the threat.

"If the Russians dare to launch drones against Poland, or violate the airspace of northern European countries, it means this can happen anywhere," Zelensky told the gathering of heads of state and government in Copenhagen.

"In Western Europe, in the south, we need fast and effective response and defence forces that know how to deal with drones."

Reacting to this, French President Emmanuel Macron urged Europe to 'increase pressure' on Russia's shadow fleet.

"It's very important to have a clear message. Drones that would violate our territories are just taking a big risk. They can be destroyed, full stop," Macron told the gathering of dozens of leaders in Copenhagen.