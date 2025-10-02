Fresh protests as France expected to unveil new government

PARIS: Tens of thousands of people protested in France Thursday against public spending cuts, as President Emmanuel Macron was expected to name a new government this weekend, sources said.

Macron, who has just 18 months left in power and is enduring his worst-ever popularity levels, has struggled to pull France out of a worsening political and economic crisis.

The president is set to put together a leaner team under Sebastien Lecornu, his seventh prime minister, sources told AFP.

Heeding a call from trade unions, some 600,000 protesters staged a new day of demonstrations across the country, the leftist CGT union said. The interior ministry put the turnout at 195,000 people.

By comparison, trade unions said more than a million people took to the streets two weeks ago, when many schools were closed and public transport stalled.

"You can feel that the country is changing," hard-left firebrand Jean-Luc Melenchon said at a rally in Paris.

"We do not know what will happen. But we know that this turmoil is there. Which way will it erupt?"

After years of overspending, authorities have struggled to reduce France's soaring public debt. But many critics say the government's proposed austerity measures would hit the poorest hardest.

In early September, the French president named 39-year-old Lecornu prime minister, plumping for one of his top allies rather than seeking to broaden the appeal of the government across the political spectrum in defiance of the opposition.

Lecornu's predecessors, Francois Bayrou and Michel Barnier, were both ousted in a standoff over France's budget in a deeply divided parliament.

Lecornu now faces the huge challenge of building bridges across parliament and ensuring he does not suffer the same fate as Bayrou, who proposed scrapping two public holidays and was ousted after nine months on the job.

On Friday, Lecornu is set to meet with leaders of the far-right National Rally (RN) and the Socialists.

The centre-left party has emerged as a key swing group in parliament, but threatened to withhold support if the prime minister keeps pushing for tough austerity measures.