Youth-led anti-government protests in Morocco turn deadly, with two killed in small town

RABAT: Anti-government demonstrators in Morocco filled the streets for a fifth straight night on Wednesday, as protests over the state of public services descended into deadly violence. Police opened fire at the protesters in a southern town, reportedly in self-defence, killing two people.

The deaths in Leqliaa, about 500 kilometres (312 miles) south of the capital of Rabat, were the first fatalities as anger mounts across this North African country over conditions and government spending.

Morocco's state news agency, MAP, cited local authorities as saying the two “troublemakers” were killed by police acting in self-defence. It said those shot were attempting to seize police weapons, though no eyewitnesses could corroborate the report. There were no further details.

The demonstrations, organised by a leaderless movement dominated by internet-savvy youth, have taken the country by surprise and emerged as some of Morocco’s biggest in years. By midweek, they appeared to be spreading to new locations despite a lack of permits from authorities.

Those taking part in the so-called “Gen Z protests” decry what they see as widespread corruption. Through chants and posters, they have contrasted the flow of billions in investment toward preparation for the 2030 World Cup, while many schools and hospitals lack funds and remain in a dire state.