Gaza peace plan: Key reactions to Hamas's response

International reactions have been pouring in following Hamas's positive response on Friday to US President Donald Trump's plan to free Israeli hostages in Gaza and end the nearly two-year conflict.
Here are some of the main reactions from around the world:
United States
"Based on the Statement just issued by Hamas, I believe they are ready for a lasting PEACE. Israel must immediately stop the bombing of Gaza, so that we can get the Hostages out safely and quickly!" Trump posted on Truth Social.
The US leader also said in a brief video message that "everybody will be treated fairly" in talks on the future of Gaza.
Israel
"In light of Hamas's response, Israel is preparing for the immediate implementation of the first stage of the Trump plan for the release of all the hostages," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said.
"We will continue to work in full cooperation with the President and his team to end the war in accordance with the principles set out by Israel, which align with President Trump's vision," the statement added.
Mediating countries
Qatar "welcomes the announcement by Hamas of its agreement to President Trump's plan", said foreign ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari, also expressing support for Trump's call for an immediate ceasefire.
Egypt said it hoped "this positive development will lead all parties to rise to the level of responsibility by committing to implementing President Trump's plan on the ground and end the war".
United Nations
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres "welcomes" Hamas's response and "urges all parties to seize the opportunity to bring the tragic conflict in Gaza to an end", spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.
UN rights chief Volker Turk said he hoped the plan would "pave the way for a permanent cessation of hostilities... in line with international human rights and humanitarian laws".
It was, he said, a "vital opportunity for all parties and influential states to pursue in good faith and stop -- once and for all -- the carnage and the suffering in Gaza, to flood the strip with humanitarian aid, and to ensure the release of the hostages and numerous detained Palestinians".
Europe
"The release of all hostages and a ceasefire in Gaza are within reach!" French President Emmanuel Macron wrote on X, joining a chorus of hopeful European reactions to Hamas's response.
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said the plan represented "the best chance for peace" in the conflict and that Germany "fully supports" Trump's "call upon both sides".
Britain's Keir Starmer called Hamas's acceptance "a significant step forwards" and urged all sides "to implement the agreement without delay".
Turkey
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he believed Hamas was showing "as it has done many times before, that it is ready for peace".
The foreign ministry said the Palestinian group's response "provides an opportunity for the immediate establishment of a ceasefire in Gaza".
Jordan
Jordan's foreign ministry welcomed Hamas's response.
It "stressed the need to immediately halt the Israeli aggression on Gaza, open the border crossings to allow the immediate, adequate and sustainable delivery of humanitarian aid to all parts of the strip, and launch a genuine effort to achieve a just peace".