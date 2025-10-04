Gaza peace plan: Key reactions to Hamas's response

International reactions have been pouring in following Hamas's positive response on Friday to US President Donald Trump's plan to free Israeli hostages in Gaza and end the nearly two-year conflict.

Here are some of the main reactions from around the world:

United States

"Based on the Statement just issued by Hamas, I believe they are ready for a lasting PEACE. Israel must immediately stop the bombing of Gaza, so that we can get the Hostages out safely and quickly!" Trump posted on Truth Social.

The US leader also said in a brief video message that "everybody will be treated fairly" in talks on the future of Gaza.

Israel

"In light of Hamas's response, Israel is preparing for the immediate implementation of the first stage of the Trump plan for the release of all the hostages," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said.

"We will continue to work in full cooperation with the President and his team to end the war in accordance with the principles set out by Israel, which align with President Trump's vision," the statement added.